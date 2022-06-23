ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana issues air quality alert Friday for 4 regions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast.

In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby.

In north central Indiana, the warning covers St. Joseph and Elkhart counties; in northwest Indiana, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties; and in west central Indiana, Vigo, Carroll and Tippecanoe counties.

Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by driving less, not refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., not idling engines and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting thermostats to 75 degrees or higher.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors, IDEM said. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

West Virginia helicopter crash victims identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The aircraft crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
City
La Porte, IN
The Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from his office. Edwards says that he does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a mazelike Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface, authorities said Thursday. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was floating unresponsively. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet (41 meters) down into the cave.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Air Quality#Ozone#Ultraviolet Radiation#Idem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy