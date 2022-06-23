ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Nazem Kadri's "controversial" OT goal gives Colorado 3-1 series lead

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, FL (SNN-TV) - The Colorado Avalanche are on the brink of their first Stanley Cup title since 2001, thanks to Nazem Kadri's overtime goal. But, the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning don't believe it should have counted. Kadri scored at 12:02 of the extra period to give...

ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of a game-winning goal in overtime by Nazem Kadri to win Wednesday’s Game 4. However, there’s now a lot of drama surrounding Kadri’s goal. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper claimed in his postgame press conference that […] The post Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of Game 5, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper provided an update on injured forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. According to NHL.com, Cooper revealed that Point and Cirelli are being considered game-time decisions ahead of […] The post Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri Is Having a Great Season: Will He Stay with the Avalanche?

Nazem Kadri is having a great season. He lit it up during the regular season, scoring 28 goals and 59 assists (for 87 points) in 71 games. During the postseason, he’s added seven goals and eight assists (for 15 points) in 14 games. And he would have scored more if he hadn’t had a thumb injury that required surgery in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.
DENVER, CO

