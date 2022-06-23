ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Rowe and Joe Hamm declare support for gun owners after committee appointment

Harrisburg, Pa. — Reps. David Rowe (R-Snyder/Union) and Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) are committing to the fight for gun owners rights after recent appointment to the House Judiciary Committee.

They were appointed by Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster).

“Both our state and federal constitutions make it crystal clear that our non-negotiable right to keep and bear arms shall not be questioned or infringed,” said Rowe. “In a free society, no law-abiding citizen should ever be disarmed or have to justify the use of lethal force to defend themselves, their loved ones or property against violent intruders.”

In addition to firearm laws, the committee, which is chaired by state Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin), holds jurisdiction on a wide range of issues pertaining to law enforcement, criminal justice reform, family law, drugs and human trafficking, judicial reforms, ethics laws, sex offenders, animal cruelty, juvenile justice, and the safety of state correctional officers.

“Our government is specifically designed to uphold justice in our society by protecting all the rights of individual citizens, rather than trampling on them,” said Hamm. “Serving on the House Judiciary Committee will give me the opportunity to be on the front lines in the never-ending struggle to uphold law and order without compromising our Second Amendment liberties."

Hamm and Rowe's first meeting on the committee was Tuesday, June 21.

