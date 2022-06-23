Avid to Exhibit at IBC

Watch movies and listen to music with exceptional audio quality when you have the Audio Pro D-2 multiroom speaker. Boasting multiroom sound and multi-person usage, it’s perfect for group and play. But you can also listen alone while feeling engulfed in audio. Best of all, it includes 6 customizable presets, enabling you to save your favorite playlists, radio stations, and more for easy access. Moreover, this multiroom speaker includes two 1″ textile domes and two 4.5″ long-throw woofers for immersive sound. So it’ll feel like the action is actually happening in your home. Furthermore, this speaker provides Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect compatibility to play your favorite music without any wired connection needed. Finally, it’s available in black, grey, and white to complement your home’s decor.
