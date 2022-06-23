Avid to Exhibit at IBC

Plenty of companies want to come across as cool, and spend no small sum on ad campaigns intended to paint themselves as just that. While it's easy to throw money at promoting your brand, it's much rarer to see a company that seems to actually be doing things differently — but for the past few years, that kind of feels like what we've been getting from Mint Mobile. Now we're wondering just how long that situation might last, as we get word that Mint Mobile is up for sale.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO