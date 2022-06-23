ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Avid to Exhibit at IBC

By Tom Butts
tvtechnology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvid President/CEO Jeff Rosica has confirmed that the company will exhibit at the IBC Show at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-13. The announcement marks a change in policy after Avid said earlier this year that it would not exhibit at any major trade shows due to concerns over...

www.tvtechnology.com

Comments / 0

