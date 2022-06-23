ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hugh Grant dons a hilarious Tony the Tiger suit as he joins Jerry Seinfeld on the set of his upcoming Pop-Tarts film Unfrosted in Los Angeles

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The A-list cast of Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story got an extra dose of star power on Wednesday when Hugh Grant was spotted on the film set in Los Angeles.

He was joined by Seinfeld, 68, who appeared to be filming a bizarre funeral scene at a graveyard.

The set looked particularly hilarious as Hugh and several of the other actors on set were all dressed as cereal mascots, with the 61-year-old Notting Hill star suiting up as Tony the Tiger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUTJY_0gK6kMnG00
Ridiculous: Hugh Grant, 61, looked hilarious on the set of Jerry Seinfeld's film Unfrosted on Wednesday as he filmed a funeral scene while dressed as Tony the Tiger

Hugh had the full costume on, including the Frosted Flakes mascots red bandana tied around his neck.

The actor, who has flourished in recent years with a string of acclaimed supporting roles, proved he was willing to go the extra mile by covering up with the tiger head for part of the scene.

He was joined by other mascots, including Cornelius, the green rooster of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, the Quaker Oats man, who appeared to be played by comedian Andy Daly.

In the background were Snap, Crackle and Pop, the three elf mascots for Rice Krispies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNqyW_0gK6kMnG00
The boss: Seinfeld, who was also on set, is directing, co-writing and starring in the comic film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7ZU7_0gK6kMnG00
Dedication: Hugh had the full costume on, including the Frosted Flakes mascots red bandana tied around his neck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmGFd_0gK6kMnG00
Hilarious: The actor, who has flourished in recent years with a string of acclaimed supporting roles, proved he was willing to go the extra mile by covering up with the tiger head for part of the scene

The three actors appeared to be playing bagpipes at the funeral, adding an extra dose of ridiculousness.

Hugh stood in as dignified a fashion as one can while wearing a Tony the Tiger suit as the Quaker Oats man appeared to deliver a eulogy at a podium.

The English actor's next major project will be the Guy Ritchie spy comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which is already in post-production. He previously worked with the director on his 2019 film The Gentlemen.

The funeral doesn't appear to have been for an actual person, as a hilarious 'funeral size' prop of a Kellogg's Corn Flakes box was on set next to the flower arrangements.

Grant was among a bevy of new cast members who were announced last week.

In addition to the Remains Of The Day actor, comic stars Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan will all be offering up their talents.

So far, none of their characters have been revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5pRe_0gK6kMnG00
At attention: Hugh stood in as dignified a fashion as one can while wearing a Tony the Tiger suit as the Quaker Oats man appeared to deliver a eulogy at a podium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiKI1_0gK6kMnG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29imvf_0gK6kMnG00
Having a laugh: The funeral doesn't appear to have been for an actual person, as a hilarious 'funeral size' prop of a Kellogg's Corn Flakes box was on set next to the flower arrangements
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwvD3_0gK6kMnG00
Staying busy: The English actor's next major project will be the Guy Ritchie spy comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which is already in post-production

Christian Bale is also set to appear in the film, as will James Marsden, who most recently appeared in the Sonic The Hedgehog sequel.

In addition to using actors best known for their film work, Seinfeld appears to be pulling from some of the funniest TV stars for his movie.

Former Saturday Night Live fixture Bobby Moynihan, who currently stars opposite Ted Danson and Holly Hunter on NBC's Mr. Mayor, will be featured in an unnamed role, as will 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer.

Rounding out the cast is Reno 911's Thomas Lennon, plus Adrian Martinez, New Girl's Max Greenfield and Sarah Cooper, who achieved short-lived viral fame for videos in which she lip synced to clips of former President Donald Trump.

With the announcement of the new cast members, Netflix — which is producing and distributing — shared an updated synopsis.

'Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever,' the streamer said. The film is a 'tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen,' that's set in Michigan circa 1963.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gfb6M_0gK6kMnG00
The whole gang: Grant was joined by other mascots, including Cornelius, the green rooster of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, the Quaker Oats man, who appeared to be played by comedian Andy Daly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT0MK_0gK6kMnG00
Stacked cast: In addition to the Remains Of The Day actor, comic stars Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan will all be offering up their talents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf3f7_0gK6kMnG00
It gets better: Christian Bale is also set to appear in the film, as will James Marsden. So far, none of their characters have been revealed

Seinfeld was also seen on set, and he appeared to be acting in the scene based on his period attire.

He was costumed in a white dress shirt with a '60s-style slim black tie, along with charcoal pinstripe pants and black suspenders.

He was pulling double duty as the film's director as he instructed the actors and crew members between takes.

In addition directing Unfrosted and starring in it, Seinfeld co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten — a writer on the Seinfeld series and Bee Movie — and the comedian Barry Marder, who also co-wrote Bee Movie with Seinfeld.

Filming on the movie commenced last month in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgGj2_0gK6kMnG00
Dressed up: Seinfeld was also seen on set, and he appeared to be acting in the scene based on his period attire. He was costumed in a white dress shirt with a '60s-style slim black tie, along with charcoal pinstripe pants and black suspenders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWv07_0gK6kMnG00
Leading the way: He was pulling double duty as the film's director as he instructed the actors and crew members between takes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GztUE_0gK6kMnG00
Old pals: In addition directing and starring in Unfrosted, Seinfeld co-wrote it with Spike Feresten — a writer on Seinfeld and Bee Movie — and the comedian Barry Marder, who also co-wrote Bee Movie

Back in February, the streamer surpassed major studios including Disney and Warner Bros. to earn $60 million in tax credits from the state, which will be split among Unfrosted and three other film projects.

'We are so happy to get the California tax credit which enables us to make our whole movie there,' said Seinfeld at the time, according to Variety. 'Having made all of the Seinfeld series in LA, I very much wanted to come back and shoot there again. On behalf of everyone working on the movie, we really appreciate the great welcome.'

The comedian has previously built up his relationship with Netflix by releasing multiple stand-up specials on the platform, as well as his comic interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

Netflix also currently has his eponymous sitcom available on its platform in the US.

California Entertainment
