Arrest Warrant Issued for Alabama Man in Union City

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion City police have issued a warrant for an Alabama man, who failed to pay for work at the Wal-Mart service department. Wal-Mart security personnel said...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 2

fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest couple in raid of suspected South Fulton drug house

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house. Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road. The investigation began after neighbors tipped...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff's Department seeks help with finding felon

The Graves County Sheriff's Department is asking for help with finding a felon wanted on numerous criminal charges, including parole violations in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to stop Trent as he rode a motorcycle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, in the Dukedom...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WREG

Woman maced and raped at Dyersburg business by ‘customer’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dyersburg police say a woman was maced, raped, and robbed inside a business on U.S. Highway 51 Tuesday night by a registered violent sex offender. A regional manager with Loan Master said he couldn’t comment about what happened but said they were installing a new security system and the woman who was […]
DYERSBURG, TN
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Two-year fire investigation leads to indictment of two West Tennessee women

Two West Tennessee women are facing charges in a 2019 Benton County fire investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging 38-year-old Candace L. Wright, of Camden, and 34-year-old Sharon R. Collins, of Jackson, with Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to McCracken drug arrest

A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after police investigated a suspicious vehicle. While patrolling Oaks Road at 7 pm, McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies said they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned home. Deputies made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Dalton L....
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: First Tennesseean arrested for felony camping

A homeless Knoxville woman has apparently become the first person in Tennessee to be arrested under a controversial new law that targets the poorest of the poor by making it a felony to camp without permission on government property. She was, in fact, arrested on Tuesday by officers from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Deadly shooting investigation in Pemiscot County, Mo.

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Former...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Crash Into House in South Fulton Reveals Gunshot Wounds to Driver

A South Fulton man remains in a Nashville hospital, following an incident in South Fulton last Friday night. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said around 9:30, officers were called to 1421 Parker Road, after a truck had struck vehicles in a driveway, then a home. Chief Maynard said it was discovered...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot County. Police were called at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 to a home on County Highway 415 in reference to a shooting. According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Lauderdale County man charged with rape in Dyer County

A Lauderdale County man is in the Dyer County Jail after allegedly raping a woman at a Dyersburg business. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 34-year-old Jimmy Taylor, of Ripley, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Isbell says the incident happened late Tuesday...
DYER COUNTY, TN
alabamanews.net

U.S. Marshals Announce Arrest Results of “Operation Washout”

U.S Marshals of the Middle District of Alabama, along with federal, state and local law enforcement have announced the results of their two-week “Operation Washout” efforts. The two-week operation focused on arresting violent fugitives and noncompliant sex offenders. The operation, which ran from June 6 to June 17,...
MONTGOMERY, AL

