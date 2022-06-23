ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

For Sale | 124 Albemarle Drive L8e | Blue Bell | Amanda Marchozzi of EveryHome Realtor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Marchozzi of EveryHome Realtors added a new listing for sale at 124 Albemarle Drive L8e in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday June 26th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Move right into this well-maintained condo in georgetown of philadelphia! this...

For Rent | 738 Clover Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 738 Clover Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. This Cozy & Modern Solid Brick Plymouth Valley Rancher Has A Gorgeous Large Fully Fenced Yard, Updated Kitchen With All Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room, Dining Room, & Large Living Room. Harwood Floors Throughout, An Additional Room Where The Laundry is Hidden By Closet Doors, Could Be Used As An Office or Playroom. Large Windows Throughout The Entire Home, Bringing In Lots Of Natural Lighting. Two Spacious Bedrooms, Both Have Closets, Bigger Bedroom Has A Double Closet With Organizers. Full Hall Bath With Tub/Shower Duo, & Hall Linen Closet. Additional Closet Space in The Dining Room, Located Off Of The Kitchen. Glass Sliding Door Off Of The Dining Room, Takes You To The Large Backyard & There Is Also An Enclosed Patio Space, Perfect For Relaxing During Summer Nights, & Staying Free & Clear Of Bug Bites. Enter Through The Side Entrance, Directly Off Of The 3 Car Driveway, But Also Have The Ability To Greet Guests At The Front Door. Greeted With Large Living Room, Bay Windows, Fireplace & Large Coat Closet. Detached Garage Perfect For Storage. Pets Are Allowed, Breed & Weight Restrictions Do Apply. Tenant is Responsible For All Utilities & The Snow. Landlord Pays Trash & Takes Care Of The Lawn. No Smoking Allowed.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Witchcraft store coming to Conshohocken

Witch’s Way Craft, which is currently an online new-age holistic gift shop, has signed a lease for the space at 320 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The owner, Lily Amberg, has been a practicing witch for 17 years. She is currently attempting to raise $5,000 through a fundraising campaign on Indiegogo.com to make some renovations to the space and cover the permits, etc.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
This Hat Lady From Haverford Is Big Into Real Estate

She’s known in Haverford and Bryn Mawr as “The Hat Lady,” a title she wears proudly. Award-winning real estate agent Michelle Leonard sports unique and fancy hats that set her apart from other agents, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The ensemble is complete with unique...
HAVERFORD, PA
New GIANT Grocery Store Opens On North Broad Street In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest GIANT grocery store opens Friday in Spring Garden. The new store is located at North Broad and Spring Garden Streets. It opens at 8 a.m. The store will also operate seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The new GIANT offers a Starbucks, sushi, and a beer and wine section with slushie options. Shoppers can park in its underground garage. The new store also offers the online GIANT Direct service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giant opens new store in Philadelphia

The 50,000-sq.-ft. store, located at 510 N. Broad St., in Philadelphia operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and employs approximately 150 full- and part-time team members. Giant is now serving customers in a new store in Philadelphia. The 50,000-sq.-ft. site, located at 510 N. Broad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Dinner at Panache Woodfire Grill in Blue Bell

Tired and hungry, we decided to go to Panache Woodfire Grill in Blue Bell on the way home for a late dinner. The restaurant is across from the Blue Bell Inn. It was my first time here. I loved how the restaurant opened to an open patio that felt like an enchanting courtyard. It is a perfect setup considering Covid.
BLUE BELL, PA
Take two: Professional theater returns to West Chester

The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, in West Chester, Pa., has hired its first artistic director, Carmen Khan, who will lead the company into professional theater productions. The Uptown! will become one of only two professional theater production companies, along with People’s Light in Malvern, in all of Chester County....
WEST CHESTER, PA
Doylestown’s latest apartment complex unveiled

Next year, Doylestown will be seeing another new residential development. This one, at 263 N. Main St., will feature 59 apartments. Named The Martin at Doylestown for its Oscar A. Martin-inspired design, the “boutique building” will have one- and two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent announcement about the project. It “offers residents a big-city feel in one of Philadelphia’s finest suburbs.”
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Unsolved Mysteries – Do You Remember when Conshohocken was Featured on the TV Show?

So, I was just sitting around in my office when I wondered how many people remembered the television show “UNSOLVED MYSTERIES?” I must admit I think about the show from time-to-time because there was a moment in time when I had a small part in one of the episodes, the key word in that sentence was “small,” I had a very small part, actually if any part in the show at all. Let me start at the beginning.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Pennsylvania practice opens 4th location on hospital campus

Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists opened a new location on the campus of Langhorne, Pa.-based St. Mary's Medical Center, Bucks County Herald reported June 23. The new facility is the Doylestown, Pa.-based practice's fourth location, the report said. It opened June 20 and offers services including pain management and noninvasive surgery.
LANGHORNE, PA
John F. Stewart Conshohocken, PA

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on January 7, 1951, the son of the late Richard J. and Frances T. (Hillesheim) Stewart. John has been living in Conshohocken since 1976, formerly of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia where he was born and raised. He was a member of St. Matthew’s...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Bucks County sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Wednesday, June 22 drawing. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 6-10-31-48-56 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Super Value Beverage, 625 Mearns Road, Warminster, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

