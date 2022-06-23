Pet exposed to rabid bat in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – At least one pet was exposed to a rabid bat in Oconee County.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found near Oconee Creek Road and Edward Dorsey Drive near West Union.

The bat was submitted for testing on June 21 and was confirmed to have rabies on June 22.

DHEC said a cat was exposed and will be quarantined.

The bat was the third animal to test positive for rabies in Oconee County this year. There have been 32 rabid animals confirmed statewide in 2022.

