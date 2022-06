GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bay Beach Amusement Park could be gaining a new ride before the season is done this fall. The city’s parks committee agreed Wednesday evening to accept the donation of a new tot-hopper ride from the Friends of Bay Beach, the park’s fundraising group. The full city council is expected to approve the donation at its next meeting.

