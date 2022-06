It has been over two months since Mama June, 42, lost custody of her 16-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson to Alana’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. In a Father’s Day tribute to her husband Josh Efird, on Instagram, Pumpkin, 22, included an adorable photo of her squeezing her sister — while throwing some subtle shade at her newly-married mom! In photos shared on Sunday, June 19, Pumpkin addressed the Georgia court ruling and told Josh — who is also the father to their 4-year-old daughter Ella and 11-month-old son Bentley, as well as twins who were born in May — “Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies, including Alana.”

