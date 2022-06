SHREVEPORT, La. - The downtown Shreveport library branch will close Monday for renovations. It will remain closed until those repairs and renovations are completed. In the meantime, patrons of the main branch are encouraged to use other Shreve Memorial Library locations for their library needs. All Shreve Memorial Library branches within the City of Shreveport are open Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO