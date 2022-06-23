ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta police: $100,000 stolen from NBA star Vince Carter's home while his wife and kids hid in a c

KRMG
 2 days ago

www.krmg.com

ClutchPoints

Vince Carter's wife details scary ordeal after burglars enter Atlanta home, steal $100,000

Vince Carter’s Atlanta house was reportedly burglarized over the weekend, with the wife of the former NBA star and his kids apparently at home when the incident happened. According to Carter’s wife, Sondi, she and their two sons were on bed late in Sunday night when she heard noises in front of their house, per […] The post Vince Carter’s wife details scary ordeal after burglars enter Atlanta home, steal $100,000 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Vince Carter's Atlanta Home Burglarized On Father's Day

Vince Carter and his family went through a very difficult situation this past weekend on Father's Day, according to TMZ. Per the report, Carter's wife Sondi heard noises emerging from the front of the house just ten minutes before midnight on Sunday, June 19th. Her and her two children were lying in bed at the time and due to the fact she was frightened by what was going on, she decided to hide everyone in a closet.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Retired NBA star Vince Carter had nearly $100K stolen from home in scary incident, police say

Retired NBA star Vince Carter had nearly $100,000 in cash stolen from his Atlanta home in a weekend burglary, police said in a report released Wednesday. More than $16,000 and two guns was recovered later outside his home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, according to authorities. Carter told police the recovered money was just a small portion of $1000,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said.
ATLANTA, GA
