San Bernardino County, CA

County Schools Seniors Earn High School Diplomas

By Wallace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN BERNARDINO – Graduating students, family, friends, school staff, county administrators and county board members filled the California Theatre on June 10 to celebrate 156 graduating seniors from the alternative education programs and schools operated by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS). “I don’t have to...

