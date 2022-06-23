ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'What about the residency?': Adele reveals the lineup for her upcoming Hyde Park show but disappointed fans rage about delayed Las Vegas gigs

By Kate Dennett, Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Adele has left fans fuming after sharing her excitement about her upcoming concert in London but remaining silent on her delayed Las Vegas residency.

The singer, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday evening to speak about her Hyde Park show next Friday as she said it was going to 'blow' her fans' 'socks off'.

She shared a photograph of herself alongside Mahalia, Gabrielle, Kacey Musgraves and Tiana Major9, who will also be performing at Hyde Park on the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BChfU_0gK6gqPC00
Anger: Adele has left fans fuming after sharing her excitement about her upcoming concert in London but remaining silent on her delayed Las Vegas residency

Alongside the post, she penned: 'The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!!

'An all female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favorite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I've loved since I was 4!!

'It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies.'

But her disgruntled fans were quick to take to the comments section to quiz the Hello hitmaker about her Las Vegas residency, which has been hit by a string of delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEikl_0gK6gqPC00
Show: The singer, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday evening to speak about her Hyde Park show next Friday as she said it was going to 'blow' her fans' 'socks off'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPwU2_0gK6gqPC00
Excitement: Alongside the post, she penned: 'The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!!'

One person penned: 'Are you kidding me? And you still are quiet about Vegas? I’m disappointed in you.'

Another fumed: 'ARE YOU COMING TO LAS VEGAS OR NOT?'

A third wrote: 'Damn, Adele so I guess its f those that purchased tickets for Las Vegas.'

While a fourth added: 'What happened to Vegas ? Lmao'

And a fifth said: 'What about the residency dates????'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vLDz_0gK6gqPC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9TbS_0gK6gqPC00
Fuming: But her disgruntled fans were quick to take to the comments section to quiz the Hello hitmaker about her Las Vegas residency, which has been hit by a string of delays

Her highly-anticipated residency has been hit by more delays as it has been reported that Caesars Palace - where she's set to perform - have laid off staff over the summer.

According to The Sun, theatre workers at the hotel, casino and entertainment complex in Nevada had been told to 'go home' until September.

The alleged move throw's Adele's long-awaited gigs - which she claimed 'has to happen' this year - into doubt, with Rod Stewart set to start his performances at the venue in late September.

The publication states that union officials representing staff at The Colosseum - the main entertainment venue for Caesars Palace - confirmed that members had been asked to 'go home until September'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUgen_0gK6gqPC00
Oh no! Her highly-anticipated residency has been hit by more delays as it has been reported that Caesars Palace - where she's set to perform - have laid off staff over the summer

And with Rod taking to The Colosseum in September and amid 34-year-old Adele's recent hints that she want's to have a baby in 2023, it's looking likely that fans may have a longer wait to see the Chasing Pavements hitmaker perform.

MailOnline have contacted representatives for Adele and Caesar's Palace for comment.

It had previously been suggested that space was being made for her to belt out her greatest hits at The Colosseum, with Keith Urban finishing his own residency on June 18th, before Rod Stewart sets up shop on September 23rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3Kvl_0gK6gqPC00
What's going on? According to The Sun , theatre workers at the hotel, casino and entertainment complex in Nevada had been told to 'go home' until September

Addressing the issue in February, a source told The Sun: 'That is the scheduling that would make the most sense.

'Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele's rearranged dates will be agreed very soon.

'She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in.'

It was recently reported that the concerts, which were originally set to take place in January 2022, could be moved to Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood with Adele and her team said to be in 'serious talks' over finalising the venue.

However, there have been no word on whether the new venue has been secured, with Planet Hollywood allegedly having already laid on shows until Christmas with concerts from the likes of John Legend, Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxufX_0gK6gqPC00
Devastated: Adele broke down in tears in January when she announced her shows 'just ain't ready' - just 24 hours before her first performance

Meanwhile, fans have becoming increasingly disgruntled that the British superstar has failed to provide ticket-holders with an update on the postponed shows - despite her promise in February that the shows will be rescheduled for this year.

Adele devastated fans earlier this year when she canceled her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before she was set to hit the stage at Caesar's Palace.

With frustrations mounting, fans are using social media to call out Adele for seemingly leaving them in the dark, with many calling the months-long delay 'bogus' and 'diva-like.'

Weekends with Adele was set to begin at Las Vegas' Caesar's Palace on January 21.

But the day before kick off, Adele announced that she'd be postponing the 12-week residency, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a mitigating factor.

The last-minute cancellation left many fans out of pocket after spending thousands on tickets and plane fares to see her onstage.

With many in search of answers - and some in search of refunds - fans have been directing their complaints to Adele's official Twitter, as well as her fan page Adele Access and Ticketmaster.

'I've decided I'm requesting my refund from the Adele Vegas show. It's been four months and we haven't received any word on new dates,' penned one disappointed fan via Twitter on Tuesday. 'The way these flight prices are currently, it's no longer worth it to me.'

Another read: 'can y'all just reschedule the residency shows already so I can see my tickets to get my money back?!???

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXjVP_0gK6gqPC00
New location? It was recently reported that the concerts, which were originally set to take place in January 2022, could be moved to Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood with Adele and her team said to be in 'serious talks' over finalising the venue

'It's been 4 months and i wasted so much $$ to go to vegas for nothing it's ridiculous at this point.'

Replying to the tweet above, one fan called the four-month wait 'bogus' and suggested that the delay makes it hard for those who need time to make proper travel arrangements.

'As a daydreamer, I just hope she releases her Vegas dates so people can stop bashing her,' wrote one supportive fan, while another still had faith Adele would eventually hold up her end of the bargain and reschedule the residency.

'the fact that @Adele will turn up out of the blue one of these days with new Vegas dates and content...quite frankly it scares me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oc6SQ_0gK6gqPC00
Not impressed: Meanwhile, fans have becoming increasingly disgruntled that the British superstar has failed to provide ticket-holders with an update on the postponed shows

It had previously been reported that the delays were down to the singer being displeased with the set design, particularly over a swimming pool erected in the middle of the stage.

Another accused the star of being 'too busy' with her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, to address the mounting fan concerns.

Adele began her romance with Rich last summer and the couple recently purchased a sprawling £47m mega-mansion, formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone. She recently took to social media to share loved-up snaps of herself and Rich holding up the keys to their new home.

Though the online fury is evident, there are still a great deal of Adele fans who aren't ready to jump down her throat just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MXvY_0gK6gqPC00
Being direct: With many in search of answers - and some in search of refunds - fans have been directing their complaints to Adele's official Twitter, as well as her fan page Adele Access and Ticketmaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0hmH_0gK6gqPC00
Refund: 'can y'all just reschedule the residency shows already so I can see my tickets to get my money back?!???' one tweet read
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANTxO_0gK6gqPC00
Bogus: Replying to the tweet above, one fan called the four-month wait 'bogus' and suggested that the delay makes it hard for those who need to make proper travel arrangements
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmegK_0gK6gqPC00
Criticized: One Twitter user criticized Adele fans for still supporting the 'diva' amid the drama -- even going as far as to say Adele 'doesn't deserve a penny'

Another accused the star of being 'too busy' with her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, to address the mounting fan concerns.

Adele began her romance with Rich last summer and the couple recently purchased a sprawling £47m mega-mansion, formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone. She recently took to social media to share loved-up snaps of herself and Rich holding up the keys to their new home.

Though the online fury is evident, there are still a great deal of Adele fans who aren't ready to jump down her throat just yet.

Insiders in the Caesars Palace camp told TMZ that the resort and Live Nation will have to arrive at a workable arrangement with the singer within a month in order for the show to go forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjas5_0gK6gqPC00
Disappointment: The last-minute cancellation left many fans out of pocket after spending thousands on tickets and plane fares to see her onstage

Adele's current boyfriend Rich Paul, a top-flight sports agent, had apparently entered the negotiations on the show, which is allegedly projected to make $150 million.

The sources said that Adele had multiple bones of contention about the show, including but not limited to the choir and the sound system.

Caesars insiders also cited a disagreement over a swimming pool that was meant to be part of the concert set.

Previously, rumours have circulated that Adele fought with the set designer over the water feature.

While in April, Adele reportedly fired her creative team and hired a whole new one in a bid to help save her postponed residency.

She is understood to have split with the creative team behind the residency and instead drafted in Take That's creative expert to take the reins.

Her decision comes after she revealed the postponed run of concerts will 'absolutely' be happening this year as she wants to have another baby next year.

Adele parted ways with her long-term collaborator Esmeralda 'Es' Devlin, who designed the set for her 121-date tour in 2016, and has hired Kim Gavin and Stufish, according to The Telegraph.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Adele fans furious she’s posting about BST shows and not acknowledging postponed Las Vegas residency

Adele fans are fuming over the fact that the singer is posting about her upcoming London shows on Instagram, rather than giving further details as to her postponed Las Vegas residency. The star took to social media to share a message about next week’s BST events in Hyde Park, celebrating the newly announced female artists who are also taking to the festival bill, including Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, Mahalia and Self Esteem. The open air shows take place on 1 and 2 of July. “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Adele’s Las Vegas residency production crew laid off amid rescheduling uncertainty

Eleven members of the production crew responsible for building Adele’s set at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas have been told they will be laid off for the summer, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.The workers, who are all members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 720, have been informed that they will be furloughed from the end of Morrissey’s residency on Saturday 9 July until preparations get underway for Rod Stewart’s run which begins on Friday 23 September.The news will be seen as a blow to hopes that Adele’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to Lose a Key Caesars Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip has a long history of hosting superstar entertainers for performance residencies at its casino hotels. Some of the most notable ones date back to the early 1960s when Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop -- also known as the Rat Pack -- performed for several weeks at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Rich Paul
Person
John Legend
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Adele
Person
Shania Twain
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez, gal pal Kathryne Padgett seen kissing while partying in Italy

Alex Rodriguez was seen scoring a kiss with gal pal Kathryne Padgett during a night out in Capri, Italy on Saturday. A-Rod and his new model girlfriend were dancing and singing, with the Yankees slugger even playing percussion on a tambourine, according to photos taken of the couple. Rodriguez, 46, and the 25-year-old blonde bombshell were first linked in January when the couple snuggled up while at a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. At the time, insiders told Page Six Rodriguez was still “a single dude,” but now it appears Padgett is the ex-baseball’s player first serious fling since...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Vegas#Gigs
People

Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Boyfriend Shane Farley During Italian Vacation

Giada De Laurentiis is exploring Italy the romantic way!. The Simply Giada star, 51, is currently traveling through Puglia, Italy, with boyfriend Shane Farley, 50, daughter Jade, 14, and other family members. De Laurentiis has been keeping fans updated on her crew's adventures with frequent social media posts of their expansive food spreads and fun water activities.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Bought a New House After Wedding but NOT the Best Her Money Can Buy?

Britney Spears scores both a new home and a husband in a span of one week. Britney Spears is constructing the ideal new life after her conservatorship and no one can stop her. Following her June 9 wedding to actor and model Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer bought a magnificent mansion to complete her happiness. Weirdly, it is located nearby her ex-husband's house. This can be practical though, given the fact that they share children.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy