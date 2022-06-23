ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

From Crafton to Harvard: One student’s journey to the Ivy League

By Wallace
westsidestorynewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUCAIPA, CA—- Crafton Hills College (CHC) transfer student José Aaron Rosales is packing his bags and heading to Harvard University in the fall. The Rialto resident received the news via email on March 31 while having dinner with family at a Texas Roadhouse. “It was such a...

www.westsidestorynewspaper.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Cal State University accused of underpaying women, men of color

A proposed class-action lawsuit is accusing the California State University system of racial and gender discrimination when it comes to pay.The law firm of McCune Wright Arevalo announced Monday it would file a lawsuit against a number of CSU campuses, including Cal State San Bernardino, on behalf of women and people of color, alleging they are underpaid compared to their male or white counterparts.The lawsuit claims a recent study by the California State University Employees Union revealed that men of color are paid 3% less than white men. The same study found an even bigger discrepancy for women's pay — white women are paid 5% less, while women of color make 7% less.In a statement, CSU officials say they have not yet received information about the lawsuit."The California State University deeply values its employees and is committed to ensuring competitive wages, benefits and rewarding careers that fulfill CSU's mission of providing students access to a high-quality, affordable education," the statement said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Dick Bruich will have football field named after him at Fontana High School

Renowned football coach Dick Bruich, who led two local schools to great heights, will now be receiving a major personal honor in Fontana. The Fontana School Board recently voted in favor of changing the name of the football field at Fontana High School to “Dick Bruich Field at Steeler Stadium.” The vote was 4-0 (one member was absent).
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rialto, CA
City
Yucaipa, CA
Rialto, CA
Education
Local
California Education
veranda.com

The 10 Wineries You Should Visit in Temecula, California

If you’re looking for a readily accessible wine country trip, Temecula Valley, California is an ideal destination. Just 90 minutes from all major southern California cities such as Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego, the region boasts gorgeous scenery and a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights. It’s a convenient weekend getaway but is also suited for a longer, more leisurely vacation.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼

The 24th Annual National Physique Committee West Coast Classic is taking place Saturday at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage. It's the second time the event has taken place in Rancho Mirage. The NPC West Coast Classic is a bodybuilding competition sanctioned by the National Physique Committee. "The NPC West Coast Classic has The post Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#College Student#Harvard University#Chc
vanlifewanderer.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In Westminster, CA In 2022

Westminster aka ‘Little Saigon’ is the largest community of Vietnamese people living in the United States and it’s undoubtedly the mecca for Vietnamese food. And with the abundance of restaurants in the area, it’s hard to figure out which restaurants really stands out from the rest. Have no fear, we hand picked 15 of the best restaurants that Westminster has to offer.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire 200 resort operations positions across Palm Desert this summer. Marriott is a globally recognized company that is leisure travel-focused with over 120 resorts worldwide. They offer part-time and full-time positions, along with year-round employment and flexible shift opportunities. Marriott will be hosting three in-person hiring events throughout the The post Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July

The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
PERRIS, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Stater Bros. Markets Names New Retail Operations Lead

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. Markets has promoted Bertha Luna to the position of senior vice president of retail operations. Luna, who previously served as VP of retail, will lead the retail operations of Stater Bros.' more than 170 stores in Southern California and will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team. Luna will report directly to Stater Bros. President Greg McNiff.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Fourth of July events and celebrations

Independence Day is almost here! Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the desert, some taking place on the day, while others are a little earlier. Palm Springs - Fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at Palm Springs StadiumAfter a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show in Palm Springs is The post Local Fourth of July events and celebrations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

Your One-Stop Shop for Coffee, Wine and Everything In Between Just Opened in Costa Mesa

Co-owners Ed and Julia Moffatt Bring a Slice of Australian and European Coffee Culture to Orange County. Named after the finest unit of measurement in the metric system, Milligram Coffee & Kitchen is an immaculate, perfectly curated new neighborhood café on 17th St in Costa Mesa. The minute you step inside, you’re greeted by the smell of freshly ground coffee and the soothing hum of the espresso machine. The shop’s clean, white interior, minimalist design and tree lined patio is comforting and sleek all at once, and will make you want to stay awhile. Milligram Coffee Costa Mesa.
foxla.com

Doctor punched by homeless man outside a Pasadena hospital

PASADENA, Calif. - A doctor was attacked in broad daylight in front of a Pasadena hospital. The unprovoked attack happened on May 26 a little before noon in the 600 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue. In the video obtained by FOX 11, you can see Dr. Ana Grace waiting to cross the street when suddenly a man approaches her and makes a threatening move.
PASADENA, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Enjoy free concerts and movies with OC Parks this July

The County of Orange and OC Parks are pleased to present the annual OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series. Enjoy summer nights at your favorite regional parks with free concerts and movie screenings in a family-friendly atmosphere. July films include Encanto, The Mummy, Onward, Mean Girls and Jungle Cruise. July concerts feature Yachty by Nature, DSB: The World’s Greatest Tribute to Journey, The Aquabats! and Uptown Funk.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy