Kern County is still grinding through the first heat wave of the summer, as Bakersfield could reach up to 103 degrees Sunday. Monday will be the hottest day of the week. Bakersfield is expected to hit 105 degrees. Tehachapi will see temperatures in the low 90s, and the Kern River Valley could see triple-digit heat. […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO