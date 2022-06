What would you do if you were faced with the prospect of choosing between Simon Nemec and David Jiricek in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft? Ranked third and fourth respectively (among European skaters) by NHL Central Scouting in their final draft rankings, they believe it’s Nemec that should be selected first. However, some rankers like Elite Prospects (2nd vs. 7th), Bob McKenzie (7th vs. 9th) and SMAHT Scouting (3rd vs. 9th) have Jiricek quite a bit ahead of him. They both will undoubtedly turn into NHL defencemen one day, but who will stand out as being the best pick?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO