One man killed in Broomfield motorcycle crash

(CBS4) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the intersection with 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. According to the DPD tweet, officers responded to the area of the shooting and eventually confirmed two victims were connected. The victim who was killed died at the scene, while the other gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their health status was unknown overnight. People in a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shooting was hit by the car of one of the victim’s who was shot. No one in the bystander car was seriously hurt. There were no arrests made during the response to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867(STOP). UPDATE: 2/2 do not have serious injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867(STOP) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 24, 2022

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO