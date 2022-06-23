Elections for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Special municipal elections will be held in St. Louis to replace former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. He stepped down after federal indictments for bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes. The elections will be held on September 13 and November 8, 2022.

Voters will be able to cast their vote for as many candidates as they want during September’s non-partisan election. The two candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot.

Anyone who wants to run for the Board of Alderman President position must submit a petition with t least 1,175 signatures. At least two members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen plan to run for board president in an upcoming special election. Jack Coatar and Megan Green have already announced their candacies.

