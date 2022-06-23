ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Elections for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President this fall

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGaGe_0gK6fV6G00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Special municipal elections will be held in St. Louis to replace former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. He stepped down after federal indictments for bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes. The elections will be held on September 13 and November 8, 2022.

Top Story: Fire in the Central West End destroys restaurants

Voters will be able to cast their vote for as many candidates as they want during September’s non-partisan election. The two candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot.

Anyone who wants to run for the Board of Alderman President position must submit a petition with t least 1,175 signatures. At least two members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen plan to run for board president in an upcoming special election. Jack Coatar and Megan Green have already announced their candacies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

This is our job, let’s do it

These are a few words that former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad allegedly said to ‘John Doe’ in a pay-to-play scheme that is rocking the city. Doe was being assured that he was going to get a big “hook-up” once he made a big payoff. This...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Elections
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Elections
FOX2Now

History of PRIDE celebrations in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – PrideFest returns to downtown St. Louis this weekend with in-person activities for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan Braxton of PRIDE St. Louis gives some history on the celebration of LGBTQ people and supporters. She also previews the weekend’s events.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ann Maloney running for State Representative in District 114

(Jefferson County) Several months ago, Governor Mike Parson appointed 114th State Representative Becky Ruth as the Child Advocate for the state of Missouri. That appointment left the House seat vacant during the 2022 legislative session. There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for that open seat. One of those republicans is Ann Maloney of Barnhart. Maloney talks about what she’s been doing for the past several years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Bribery#Election Local#Board Of Aldermen#The Board Of Alderman#The St Louis Board#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Trash problems piling up for St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City confirmed Friday that trash collection is going to seven days a week. Residents have been frustrated as their trash is piling up in alleyways recently. St. Louis City is short trash truck drivers and mechanics. The city also says people are stealing the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Locals can have a say on the North Central Plan

ST. LOUIS – Locals living in parts of North St. Louis just east of downtown can have a say on the North Central Plan. Community officials will discuss the plan Saturday afternoon. They will have a meeting modeled after The People’s Assembly method of allowing residents to steer the course of neighborhood improvements.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis church members speak on The Court decision

A St. Louis Catholic church speaks on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning. St. Louis church members speak on The Court decision. Thousands gather for Walk to Defeat ALS in Forest …. A House Divided: Cardinals, Cubs fans pack Busch …. PrideFest organizers, FBI work...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Secretary Becerra and Congresswoman Bush tour CWE Planned Parenthood

ST. LOUIS – The Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit St. Louis on Friday. He will visit the Planned Parenthood location in the Central West End. He and Congresswoman Cori Bush will join a roundtable discussion. They’ll look at the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. They’ll also discuss Medicaid law. Missouri […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Black Wall Street Festival Strives for Economic Justice in North St. Louis

The Black Wall Street Festival returns tomorrow for its sixth iteration. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, #BlackWallStreet314 will bring a sprawling collection of local vendors, musicians and other festivities to stretch along Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. from Skinker Boulevard to Hamilton Avenue. Highlights of the day will include the Young-Black-Gifted Talent Show, a car show and a scholarship giveaway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Mask mandate lifted for Gateway Arch National Park

ST. LOUIS – Guests will no longer be required to wear masks at Gateway Arch National Park. The National Park Service shared an update Saturday via Twitter to the site’s change in masking procedures While masks are no longer required, face coverings will still be offered to visitors free of charge at the Arch Information Desk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy