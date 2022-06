SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - June 25 is World Vitiligo Day and on this day annually, I always have to reflect. I have been dealing with vitiligo for almost 3 decades now. And my skin has gone from beautiful brown to a pale white. It has forced me to answer questions about my identity and how I chose to deal with people. And man, the lessons I have learned defined me in a way I never expected. My story has traveled the globe and you never know who will get inspiration for your journey.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO