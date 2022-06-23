Smart implants to monitor healing

They say that where there's smoke, there's fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to investigate that claim, or at least elucidate what constitutes "smoke." In an article published today in PNAS, the scientists reveal an advanced, innovative method that they have developed and used to detect nonvisual traces of fire dating back at least 800,000 years -- one of the earliest known pieces of evidence for the use of fire. The newly developed technique may provide a push toward a more scientific, data-driven type of archaeology, but -- perhaps more importantly -- it could help us better understand the origins of the human story, our most basic traditions and our experimental and innovative nature.

