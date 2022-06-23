ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Smart implants to monitor healing

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Spinal fusion -- fusing two vertebrae together -- can treat a wide variety of spinal disorders. Often, surgeons will use a cage to provide support where the disk once was between the vertebrae. But what if those cages could support the spine's healing in more ways than one?. Researchers...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

 

Science Daily

Antibiotic use and sepsis make recent improvements

Hospitals and policymakers alike have banded together to improve recognition and treatment of sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to infection, which by some estimates, accounts for 30-50% of all deaths in hospitalized patients. Lessening sepsis' deadly effects means clinicians need to move quickly to recognize the signs and symptoms, and initiate treatment with antibiotics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Science Daily

The heat is on: Traces of fire uncovered dating back at least 800,000 years

They say that where there's smoke, there's fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to investigate that claim, or at least elucidate what constitutes "smoke." In an article published today in PNAS, the scientists reveal an advanced, innovative method that they have developed and used to detect nonvisual traces of fire dating back at least 800,000 years -- one of the earliest known pieces of evidence for the use of fire. The newly developed technique may provide a push toward a more scientific, data-driven type of archaeology, but -- perhaps more importantly -- it could help us better understand the origins of the human story, our most basic traditions and our experimental and innovative nature.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

From outside to inside: A rapid and precise total assessment method for cells

Having a good eye for detail is an essential skill for many professions. In particular, biologists use special techniques and advanced technology to analyze individual cells with unprecedented precision. Impedance cytometry is one experimental method that can reveal specific characteristics of living single cells. This technique requires electrical penetration, in which high-frequency current can freely pass through the cell membrane, without damaging the cell. Now, researchers from Japan have determined optimal conditions to perform impedance cytometry. Their work may lead to rapid assessment of cells during culture in biological experiments.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Message received: Scientists identify the molecular mechanisms behind learning and memory

Patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) have lower levels of the neuromodulator acetylcholine (ACh) in their brains. Donepezil, an AD drug, increases brain ACh levels and improves AD-associated learning deficits. Now, researchers have identified the intracellular signal cascade through which ACh regulates aversive learning, a major preliminary test for AD drugs. Researchers also found that donepezil activates this signal cascade to regulate aversive learning. The findings indicate the potential of the signaling cascade as drug targets.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Chemically modified plant compounds work against hepatitis E virus

Hepatitis E virus (HEV) is widespread, and so far there is no effective drug. In the search for one, the so-called rocaglates have come into focus: plant compounds that can inhibit the replication of viruses. Researchers from the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr Universität Bochum (RUB) have examined a library of chemically modified rocaglates for their antiviral effect, which was developed by a team from Boston. One group of active ingredients in particular stood out, a so-called amidino group. It was particularly effective in inhibiting viral replication.
CANCER
Science Daily

Doctors prescribe fewer painkillers during nightshifts than during the day, study finds

Pain management is one of the biggest challenges of the modern healthcare system. Almost 60% of US adults report having experienced pain in the past three months and pain is one of the main reasons adults seek medical care. Adequate pain management is critical for patient health and wellbeing. A new study published today in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), found that physicians prescribed less pain medication during nightshifts than during the day.
HEALTH SERVICES
Science Daily

Patients treated with monoclonal antibodies during COVID-19 delta surge had low rates of severe disease, study finds

A study of 10,775 high-risk adult patients during the COVID-19 delta variant surge in late 2021 finds that treatment with one of three anti-spike neutralizing monoclonal antibodies for mild to moderate symptoms led to low rates of severe disease, hospitalization, ICU admission and mortality, according to Mayo Clinic researchers. Among...
MINNESOTA STATE
Science Daily

COVID-19 Omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice, study finds

Georgia State University researchers have found that the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the Omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Science Daily

Novel, sensitive, and robust single-cell RNA sequencing technique outperforms competition

The advent of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has revolutionized the fields of medicine and biology by providing the ability to study the inner workings of thousands of cells at one go. But scRNA-seq methods are limited by potential inaccuracies in determining cell composition and inefficient complementary DNA (cDNA) amplification -- a process by which a double-stranded DNA that 'complements' the single-stranded RNA is generated and replicated millions of times -- by the commonly-used template-switching reaction.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers determine 1st crystal structure of LAG3

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer care. The therapy works by preventing tumors from shutting down the immune response, which in turn allows T cells to kill cancer cells. Established checkpoint inhibitors target the proteins PD-1 and CTLA-4 and are used to treat a variety of solid tumor types, including melanoma and lung cancer. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting the protein LAG3. This anti-LAG3 antibody, called relatlimab, was administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma.
CANCER
Science Daily

New approach to treatment of deadly kidney cancer

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have linked resistance to treatment for a deadly form of kidney cancer to low mitochondrial content in the cell. When the researchers increased the mitochondrial content with an inhibitor, the cancer cells responded to the treatment. Their findings, which are published in Nature Metabolism, offer hope for more targeted cancer drugs.
CANCER
Science Daily

Researchers uncover brain waves related to social behavior

Researchers at Tohoku University and the University of Tokyo have discovered electrical wave patterns in the brain related to social behavior in mice. They also observed that mice showing signs of stress, depression, or autism lacked these brain waves. The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and amygdala regions of the brain...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New PET-like plastic made directly from waste biomass

EPFL scientists have developed a new, PET-like plastic that is easily made from the non-edible parts of plants. The plastic is tough, heat-resistant, and a good barrier to gases like oxygen, making it a promising candidate for food packaging. Due to its structure, the new plastic can also be chemically recycled and degrade back to harmless sugars in the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Virus discovery offers clues about origins of complex life

The first discovery of viruses infecting a group of microbes that may include the ancestors of all complex life has been found, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin report in Nature Microbiology. The discovery offers tantalizing clues about the origins of complex life and suggests new directions for exploring the hypothesis that viruses were essential to the evolution of humans and other complex life forms.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New genetic associations in pediatric NAFLD affect both risk and severity

In a pair of overlapping studies, a diverse team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, have deepened investigations into the genetic origins of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in children, describing multiple gene variants (including some previously unknown) that contribute to the risk of developing NAFLD and gene variants associated with the severity of the liver disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Science Daily

Urban density strongly correlates with house sparrow health

For urban ecologists like Jenny Ouyang, they are the perfect study animal: a way to gain an insight into how birds adapt -- or don't -- to human environments. "House sparrows are really an ideal way to study urban ecology," Ouyang said. "They're human commensals, so they exist everywhere, they're easily observable, and they're charismatic."
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Volunteer 'community scientists' do a pretty darn good job generating usable data

Ask any scientist -- for every "Eureka!" moment, there's a lot of less-than-glamorous work behind the scenes. Making discoveries about everything from a new species of dinosaur to insights about climate change entails some slogging through seemingly endless data and measurements that can be mind-numbing in large doses. Community science shares the burden with volunteers who help out, for even just a few minutes, on collecting data and putting it into a format that scientists can use. But the question remains how useful these data actually are for scientists. A new study authored by a combination of high school students, undergrads and grad students, and professional scientists showed that when museumgoers did a community science activity in an exhibit, the data they produced were largely accurate, supporting the argument that community science is a viable way to tackle big research projects.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Beyond the spike: New antibody analysis predicts severe COVID-19 outcomes

Most research on immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccine development has focused on antibody responses to the spike protein and other viral surface proteins. But antibodies that recognize the virus's internal proteins could also be important for immunity and disease outcomes, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University researchers.
PITTSBURGH, PA

