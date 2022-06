Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3461 Sq. Ft. Lovely LifeForms home with original owners that backs to a greenbelt in Cochran's Crossing! Gated driveway, fresh interior paint, new carpet and porcelain tile floors, two new a/c condensers, Plantation shutters, and outstanding natural light throughout the many transom windows. The study with built-ins can be closed off for privacy with French doors, and has a window into the formal living room; formal dining with crown moulding and chair rail; the two story den with gas log fireplace opens to the island kitchen and breakfast rooms; owner's retreat down; three bedrooms, game room and two full baths up; fenced yard has a sparkling pool with waterfall surrounded by mature shade trees and no rear neighbors! Close to Cattail Park, walking trails, shops and restaurants!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO