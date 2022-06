MILTON, Ga. –– An 18-year-old man said he was awakened and grabbed by a hooded intruder in the early morning hours of June 13 while house-sitting for his sister. The victim said he was dosing on the couch at his sister’s apartment on Morris Road when he was awakened by a noise in the kitchen. When he got up to investigate, he saw an individual in the kitchen. The intruder approached him and grabbed him on both arms, then ran out of the back sliding glass door.

