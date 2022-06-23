ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown Says Collaborating With This Artist Is On His Bucket List

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown has collaborated with plenty of artists during the span of his lengthy career. Yet, there's still one singer that he's dying to work with that just hasn't happened yet.

On Tuesday, June 21, Gillie Da Kid and Wallo released their new episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game featuring special guest Chris Brown . During their conversation, Wallo asked if there was an artist who he's never worked with before that he'd like to make a track with. The "Iffy" singer admitted that the only major artist he doesn't have a hit with yet is none other than Beyoncé .

“Probably Beyoncé," Brown replied. "Only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it. That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I’m not turning it down.”

Chris Brown and Beyoncé have never formally worked together, but Breezy did make a remix of her song "Jealous" back in 2015. Regardless, Brown still aims to make a fresh collaboration happen someday.

Meanwhile, he's got plenty of other collaborations that will appear on his new Breezy album. The singer recently dropped the tracklist for the 24-song album, which includes contributions from Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, Anderson .Paak, Lil Wayne, BLEU, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Blxst, and Tory Lanez. The deluxe version is set to feature 33 songs.

Look out for Breezy dropping on June 24. Stream the entire episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game above and catch the album's full tracklist below.

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

