IDAHO FALLS — Do you think you can sing? Would you like to sing the national anthem at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up?. The War Bonnet Round Up is looking for singers to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls each night of the rodeo, Aug. 3 to Aug. 6. Selected singers will win a VIP experience for them and three guests the night they perform.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO