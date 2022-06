Bremen residents needed less than 55 minutes to dispatch the balance of a 50-article warrant during their annual town meeting at the Bremen fire station on Saturday, June 18. A brief verbal report by the Bremen School Committee Chair Matthew Hanly and a mention of poisoned foxes took longer than the consideration of any one warrant article as the Bremen Select Board and budget committee concurred, presenting a no-frills budget that closely hewed the line to the immediate past years.

BREMEN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO