Dallas County, TX

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

By Rachel Snyder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year. The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the...

CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

McIlravy resigns as Pilot Point mayor after child solicitation arrest

PILOT POINT (CBSDFW.COM) — Matt McIlravy formally resigned from his position of Pilot Point mayor this morning after being indicted earlier this week for online solicitation of a child.Britt Lusk, the City Manager of Pilot Point, said that on Friday, the city received a letter from MacIlravy announcing his resignation immediately. Because MacIlravy's resignation comes after the city posted its agenda for the week, the city will act on it at a later date in accordance with state law and the city charter.For now, the city's Mayor Pro Tem will serve as the acting mayor. Lusk did not name who that person is, and the Pilot Point City Council's web page simply had a blank space under "Mayor."MacIlravy was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in an undercover operation conducted by Dallas police. He is accused of arranging to meet up and engage in sexual activity with a girl he believed was 13 years old.
PILOT POINT, TX
Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
Rowlett man who stalked, murdered ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to violent crimes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Rowlett man pleaded guilty to two federal violent crime charges after he cyberstalked his ex-girlfriend and shot and stabbed her to death during a bitter custody dispute.Andrew Charles Beard, now 35, was charged with cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. On Wednesday, June 23, 2022, he pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Jan J. Boyle.According to plea papers, Beard admitted to cyberstalking and murdering his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Burkett, 24, in an attempt to gain custody over their daughter.On October 2, 2020, Beard placed...
ROWLETT, TX
GOP State House candidate indicted for impersonating public servant

A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony. The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer to get rid of his primary opponent's campaign signs while in the throes of a tight primary runoff in February.
MCKINNEY, TX
Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
Public Safety
Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
Wanted man found dead in burning home in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man’s body was found in a burning home after a shootout with law enforcement. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

