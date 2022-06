SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Beltz, age 69, suddenly went home to be with the lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born to Arthur Beltz and Rita (Weyer) Beltz. He is survived by Mary; sons, Tommy, John, Michael and Matthew and daughter, Renee. Also survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and cousins. Tom will be sorely missed by his lifelong friend Mike Hoffman.

