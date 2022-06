BOSTON -- Jeter Downs got the full Fenway Park experience in his MLB debut on Wednesday night. The Red Sox prospect was hitless out of the nine-hole for Boston, but Downs heard plenty of support from the Fenway Faithful throughout his debut.Downs finished his debut 0-for-4 at the plate in the 6-2 Red Sox win over the Tigers, but had fans emphatically chanting his name in his final at-bat as they tried to will him to his first career hit. Downs stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning with Trevor Story on second, and Boston fans...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO