Summer is here, and with the new season comes a slew of products that you'll want to keep on hand for all of your pool, beach, travel, and dining al fresco adventures. Rather than viewing all of these items as clutter, think about how you can display them in your home to make your space both functional and festive looking. We've detailed a variety of tactics that you'll want to keep in mind for storing away towels, summer handbags, makeup, and more.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO