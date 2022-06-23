ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

We Energies delays closing Oak Creek coal plants, citing costs, supply chain

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCZPK_0gK6atGd00

We Energies is postponing shutting down its aging Oak Creek coal-fired power plants, saying the strained energy market and supply chain issues make it difficult to invest in renewable energy right now.

Two units in Oak Creek, which were built in the 1950s and '60s, will now be retired in May of 2024 - one year later than previously announced. Two more units will close in late 2025, 18 months delayed, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company says even though the units are 60-plus years old, they have been updated with modern environmental controls, and have a total capacity of 1,100 megawatts to help power much of Southeast Wisconsin.

In November of 2020, We Energies first promised to shut down the old units. In their place, the company wants to invest $3.5 billion in solar, wind and battery-storage projects across Wisconsin in the next few years.

Its environmental goals include a 60 percent reduction of carbon dioxide emissions from its power plants by the end of 2025 and an 80 percent reduction by the end of 2030.

The first issues with the transition emerged in May of this year when executives said they anticipated delays in renewable energy equipment and cost spikes of at least 20 percent.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Utilities Delay Retirement of Coal Plants

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin's largest utilities will delay retirement of three large coal plants. We Energies and Alliant Energy released separate statements, explaining a decision based on global supply chain and economic challenges, as well as a potential energy shortage next summer. According to the utilities, the plants, in Oak...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

You might be able to find plenty of fireworks, but it may cost you

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With just 10 days until the Fourth of July, firework shops anticipate an explosive weekend. But customers may notice a firework price hike. Carts were overflowing Friday with firework fanatics. Some Wisconsin stores are concerned with inventory due to Asian supply chain issues, but not all.
CALEDONIA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Oak Creek, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Oak Creek, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Industry
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Office Max on Paradise Drive to close in West Bend, WI

June 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate. A message has been sent and an update will be posted once information is received.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Coal Plants#Energy Supply#Energy Company
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July and residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Be Bear-Aware: Two Bear Sightings in SW Sheboygan County

Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WOMI Owensboro

MUST SEE: You Gotta Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Wisconsin Mall

I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boat sinks on Milwaukee River, police say everyone OK

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say everyone was rescued uninjured Saturday afternoon when a boat sunk on the Milwaukee River. Crews responded for the water rescue around 4:30 p.m. near Water and Mason downtown. Police said "several people" went into the water.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Extreme heat causing roads to buckle

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The extreme heat this week caused some roads to buckle. "If you didn't know it was there and were driving 45 mph it could do a lot of damage to the car," Greenfield resident Paul Markovina said. Interstate 94 near Calhoun Road was reduced to...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Structure fire at 12th and Chestnut Street in West Bend, WI

June 22, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire, 1209 Chestnut Street in West Bend, WI. The call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. West Bend and Jackson Fire Departments are responding. UPDATE: Jackson Fire Department has...
WEST BEND, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy