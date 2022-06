TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have released their initial findings from a police-involved shooting in Topeka that left one man dead. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO