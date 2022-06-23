ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme

By Soup Loving Nicole
Allrecipes.com
 2 days ago

831 calories; fat 42.9g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium...

www.allrecipes.com

Mashed

Secret Ingredients To Majorly Upgrade Green Beans

You can call them haricot verts and whip them up with shallots and herbes de provence butter, or you can go old school with Grandma's green bean casserole made with canned cream of mushroom soup and topped with crispy fried onions. In either direction, green beans can be great dressed up or down.
Allrecipes.com

Berry Cobbler with Two-Ingredient Dough

Mix together flour and yogurt in a medium bowl. Knead dough with your hands a few times until smooth. With lightly floured hands, divide dough into 9 pieces and press into flat disc shapes about 1/2 inch in thickness. Place dough evenly over berries. If desired, brush the top of each piece of dough with heavy cream and then sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
Food & Wine

Grilled Halloumi Burgers with Citrus Tapenade

Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Brush each halloumi piece with oil; sprinkle halloumi evenly with cracked pepper, cumin, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Place halloumi on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, until browned and charred in places, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Spread...
Parade

18 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for a 4th of July or Labor Day Cookout

Hooray, it’s cookout season! There’s no doubt that over the next few months you will be hosting (or attending) several cookouts and BBQs, starting with Memorial Day, then the 4th of July, all the way through Labor Day. And after a year of no parties, summer party season is bound to be in full swing, which means a lot of cookout dishes are needed.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CAST IRON SKILLET POTATOES

Cast Iron Skillet Potatoes are crispy on the outside and packed full of flavor! These potatoes in cast iron skillet are buttery, tender & practically melt in your mouth!. Making roasted potatoes in a cast iron skillet is such an easy and wonderful way to get the tastiest potatoes every time. With very little prep work to make these cast iron skillet fried potatoes, you can have a tasty dish ready to serve with your meal in no time!
verywellhealth.com

What Is Nocturnal Polyuria?

Nocturnal polyuria is a condition that causes an overproduction of urine at night. It is a type of nocturia, a condition in which an individual wakes up at least twice during the night to go to the bathroom. Most people with nocturia are over the age of 60, but it can happen at any age. One in three adults over the age of 30 make at least two trips to the bathroom every night.
Smithonian

Panama’s Sancocho Is a Soup That Can Cure It All

Sancocho is the perfect comfort food. A national dish in Panama, with different versions popular throughout Latin America, the rustic chicken stew can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime in between. “It’s one of the options you get as a kid at parties,” says Carlos Alba. “Before they...
thespruce.com

How to Get Acrylic Paint Out of Clothes

Paint drips and spills happen—we don't always see those "Wet Paint" signs. When you find paint stains on your clothes, hope they are from acrylic paint. While oil-based paint stains are much more difficult to remove, water-based acrylic paint can almost always be removed from clothes. The key to...
The Kitchn

Jacques Pépin’s Watermelon Salad Is Giving Me Serious ’90s Vibes

If I’m going to try four popular watermelon salad recipes in a showdown, you better believe we’re going to need a contender that calls for a melon baller. To me, perfectly spherical watermelon is extremely nostalgic because I am a child of the ’90s and every summertime watermelon salad that I came across had watermelon balls. My family had a melon baller and I have vivid memories of sinking it into the flesh of a watermelon and carving out each watermelon ball. Ah, the memories.
POPSUGAR

Blackheads Basics: How to Treat and Prevent Them

Flatter than a pimple, and not remotely as pleasing to pop, blackheads are a common facial scourge that seem to plague even the most meticulously cared for complexions (as you may have discovered if you've woken up thisclose to someone's face who, the night before, looked flawless). Some research suggests that blackheads, which are a form of acne, affect nearly everyone at some point in life. Heck, even celebrities with all the skin-care perks in the world get them.
mvmagazine.com

Baking Together #25: An Upside-Down Cake That's Everything Right

You won't believe how easy it is to make this scrumptious Blueberry-Lemon Cornmeal Upside-Down Cake. Lightly sweetened, full-flavored and deliriously fragrant, my Blueberry-Lemon Cornmeal Upside-Down Cake takes full advantage of summer’s finest blueberries. Baking underneath a layer of lemon-scented cornmeal cake batter, the blueberries simmer away in an easy-to-make caramel sauce allowing the juices to cook down and concentrate their blueberry-ness. The result is a heady flavor and glossy topper. This deceptively easy-to-make cake will add pizzazz to your summer table, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Leftovers, if you have any, are delicious.
Mashed

Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Nothing hits the spot quite like a side of hollandaise sauce. Hollandaise originated in France in the 17th century under the name Sauce Isigne, according to Fork + Plate. It's gone on to become one of the foundational mother sauces of the country's cuisine, and the rest is history. If you've ordered eggs Benedict before, then you've likely had this amazingly flavorful sauce.
Gin Lee

Bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups

If you love bean burritos, then here's a recipe for you to sink your teeth into!. Today I will walk you through the instructions on how I slowly cook pinto beans, make refried beans, followed by my recipe for the bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups.
Simplemost

Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
Fox News

Mediterranean sheet pan shrimp and veggies: Try the recipe

Allow us to introduce you to your new sheet pan dinner that recipe developer Abby Cooper of StemandSpoon.com calls a "fresh and lighter take on shrimp scampi with linguine." So what can your taste buds expect? "Juicy shrimp and fresh vegetables cook together in under 30 minutes to create a healthy and flavorful meal, loaded with Kalamata olives, feta and extra lemon and garlic," says Cooper.
The Kitchn

What Is Mezcal? And How Is It Different from Tequila?

If you go to any bar, they’ll likely have at least a few different types of tequila. It’s a staple distilled liquor that’s enjoyed in fruit-forward drinks like margaritas, palomas, and tequila sours. If you want to switch things up, however, you should try asking your bartender for a cocktail with mezcal instead of the usual tequila — or for a glass of mezcal straight-up for sipping.
