Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme

You won't believe how easy it is to make this scrumptious Blueberry-Lemon Cornmeal Upside-Down Cake. Lightly sweetened, full-flavored and deliriously fragrant, my Blueberry-Lemon Cornmeal Upside-Down Cake takes full advantage of summer’s finest blueberries. Baking underneath a layer of lemon-scented cornmeal cake batter, the blueberries simmer away in an easy-to-make caramel sauce allowing the juices to cook down and concentrate their blueberry-ness. The result is a heady flavor and glossy topper. This deceptively easy-to-make cake will add pizzazz to your summer table, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Leftovers, if you have any, are delicious.
Comments / 0