Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme

Nocturnal polyuria is a condition that causes an overproduction of urine at night. It is a type of nocturia, a condition in which an individual wakes up at least twice during the night to go to the bathroom. Most people with nocturia are over the age of 60, but it can happen at any age. One in three adults over the age of 30 make at least two trips to the bathroom every night.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO