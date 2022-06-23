ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Amazon to invest $23 million to increase Seattle's affordable housing

By Lily Yang
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon said Thursday that it's giving minority-led organizations $23 million to build and preserve more than 568 affordable homes in Seattle, a step to ease the local housing crisis. New housing will be supported by the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, which emphasizes supporting households that earn 30% to 80%...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Amazon providing $23M for affordable housing in Seattle

SEATTLE — (AP) — Amazon said Thursday it is providing $23 million to help minority-led organizations build or preserve more than 500 new affordable housing units in Seattle — the latest spending by a tech company to ease a severe housing crunch the industry has helped create.
SEATTLE, WA
tippnews.com

Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind

SEATTLE, Wash., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care. Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Amazon seeks landmark status for iconic Elephant Car Wash sign

SEATTLE — Amazon is asking for landmark status for the iconic Elephant Car Wash sign that was donated to the company in 2020 after being removed from its original location along Denny Way. The sign, which is currently undergoing restoration, will be reinstalled "at an associated site in close...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Redmond, WA
State
Virginia State
Seattle, WA
Business
City
Bellevue, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Univ. of Washington spinout aims to eliminate ‘forever chemicals’ with destruction tech system

Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set new water health advisories for PFAS, or “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.” These so-called “forever chemicals” rarely break down in the environment and are commonly used in consumer goods such as waterproof clothing, non-stick pans, and food packaging. PFAS can eventually end up in our drinking water, soil, and air. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes, according to the EPA.
WASHINGTON STATE
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
nypressnews.com

Seattle exodus causes small town WA to invest in new infastructure

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options leading to new improvements needed in small towns like Sultan, Wash. faced with a new growing population and the goal of preserving the cities charm. With a bigger population comes improvements to the public infrastructure...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Pink Elephant Car Wash sign could become an official Seattle landmark

SEATTLE - The city of Seattle is considering making the Pink Elephant Car Wash sign an official landmark, according to a Thursday announcement. After spending nearly 65 years on the corner of 6th Ave. and Battery St. in the South Lake Union area, the iconic sign was moved into the Museum of History and Industry when the car wash shut down in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Google
Big Country News

Inslee Joins Oregon and California Governors in 'Multi-State Commitment' to Abortion Access

OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
timesnewsexpress.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Bright Side of SPD's Staffing Shortage

At next Tuesday's Public Safety Committee hearing, the Seattle City Council will get its latest update on plans from the Mayor's Office to invest in police alternatives. The process of laying out those plans, which dates back to the initial calls to defund the police under the Jenny Durkan administration, has taken so long that other cities have lapped Seattle in developing unarmed crisis response programs. This lag created a public safety gap that Seattle's leaders have yet to fill with more cops or other alternatives.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy