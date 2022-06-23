ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Announces All-Female Bill With Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, Mahalia & More for BST Hyde Park Festival

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

It’s official: Adele ‘s upcoming shows at BST Hyde Park are going to be epic. One week before the 34-year-old is scheduled to perform at the London festival, she took to Twitter to reveal that an all-female lineup of artists — from Kacey Musgraves to Gabrielle — is slated to join her on her two-date run.

“The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!” she wrote, sharing a poster for the festival as well as a black-and-white graphic of her with some of her guest performers. “An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!”

Also on the docket are Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene. Right now, it’s unclear if the women will all appear on both nights of Adele’s BST run — which takes place July 1 and 2 — or if they’ll split the days.

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies,” added Adele, whose newest album 30 came out in November last year.

“On my gosh!” replied Gabrielle. “I absolutely love and adore you, I can’t wait be part of this incredible line up.”

Musgraves also took to Twitter to show her excitement for the approaching festival gig, writing: “Hyde. F—ing. Park. with @Adele and a whole day of talented women.”

BST — or British Summer Time — Hyde Park is sponsored by American Express and takes place every year across two weekends in London, kicking off Friday (June 24) with headliner Elton John and ending July 10 with Duran Duran. In between, Eagles, Pearl Jam and The Rolling Stones will join Adele in headlining different days of the festival, bringing with them their own roster of special guests (Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Little Big Town, to name a few).

See Adele, Kacey Musgraves and Gabrielle’s tweets about the guest lineup below:

