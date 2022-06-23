ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Local students achieves academic distinction at Whitman College

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits...

The Suburban Times

Mark Your Calendars: National Night Out 2022 is Aug. 2

City of University Place announcement. If it’s summer in U.P., that means National Night Out is just around the corner!. It may still be a month or so away, but it’s not too early to start thinking about how you will celebrate this annual night of community connections and commitment to safe and secure neighborhoods.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

U.S. Women’s Amateur Comes to Chambers Bay in August

City of University Place announcement. Chambers Bay will host another major U.S.G.A. event in August, when the U.S. Women’s Amateur comes to the course Aug. 8-14. The event field will feature 156 sides, with stroke play qualifying scheduled for Aug. 8-9. Match play will begin on Aug. 10 with a round of 64. Semifinals begin on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the final 36-hole match scheduled for Sun. Aug. 14.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WASHINGTON STATE
auburnexaminer.com

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
AUBURN, WA
The Suburban Times

MFAN returns to JBLM to feed hundreds of military families June 25

Submitted by Military Family Advisory Network. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a drive-thru food distribution event for Joint Base Lewis-McChord area military and veteran families in Lakewood this Saturday, June 25. What: Drive-thru food distribution for JBLM area active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retiree, and veteran families....
LAKEWOOD, WA
#Whitman College
The Suburban Times

Inaugural Fircrest Resident Poker Walk

City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest Wellness is sponsoring this event and inviting residents to come out for some fun! There are 5 stops along our route where you will need to choose a card from a deck of cards and write down the suit and number of your card. At the end of the walk, the cards you chose will make your “Poker Hand.”
FIRCREST, WA
classiccenter.art

Classic Massage Snohomish Washington

Classic Massage Snohomish Washington. In her personal time she loves spending time with her husband and 3 kids. Ad relaxing and healing massages in center of vienna. 630 likes · 1 talking about this · 5 were here. Massage is a great way to treat yourself and relax, however massage therapy can be for so much more. In her personal time she loves spending time with her husband and 3 kids.
SNOHOMISH, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Receives Grant Award

Submitted by Lindsey Heaney. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at a local Petco store in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Pierce County. Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Kids as young as 6 months old are now eligible for two COVID-19 vaccines:. Moderna – 6 months to 5 years, 2 doses 4 weeks apart. Pfizer – 6 months to 4 years, 3 doses. The second dose is 3 weeks after the first...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

New Quinault Wellness Center aims to combat ever-growing Fentanyl crisis

In King County alone, nearly 400 people died after using fentanyl in 2021, which is a very high number considering that number was just three in 2015. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid illegally filtered into our country through Mexico that ravages local communities regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic background. Certainly though, there are groups more susceptible to the ravages of this drug, which is why treatment centers are so needed, especially in parts of the state that can’t easily access big city services, like those in Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council June 27 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on June 27 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator June 24 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s June 24 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Shelter Partners with Petco Love to Encourage Pet Fostering

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

