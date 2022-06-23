Local students achieves academic distinction at Whitman College

In King County alone, nearly 400 people died after using fentanyl in 2021, which is a very high number considering that number was just three in 2015. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid illegally filtered into our country through Mexico that ravages local communities regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic background. Certainly though, there are groups more susceptible to the ravages of this drug, which is why treatment centers are so needed, especially in parts of the state that can’t easily access big city services, like those in Seattle.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO