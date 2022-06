KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are trying to find a wanted man who they say ran from officers late Thursday morning. Police say 43-year-old Shaun Goin is wanted for failing to appear in court several times on a felony forgery charge. Officers attempted to detain him in the 2100 block of West 39th St. around 11:30 but he escaped. Police used drones, a K-9 unit and got help from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office but couldn’t find him.

