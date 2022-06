AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - In a statement, Maine Right to Life said today it is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are very pleased that the court recognized that abortion on demand was never a part of the constitution. Overturning Roe does not prohibit abortions. Rather, the Court’s decision will allow states to pass Pro-Life legislation. It goes back to the people and state legislature, and it allows states to choose abortion policy representative to the citizens.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO