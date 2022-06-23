ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas trending for 2023 five-star WR Johntay Cook

By Cj Mumme
 2 days ago
Texas’ recruitment momentum is ready to take off after the surprise commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning’s commitment is expected to help the Longhorns with other top prospects in the 2023 class. Fellow five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook is a known buddy of Arch and the two have expressed interest in playing together at the next level.

Three 247Sports crystal ball projections were entered for Cook in favor of Texas shortly after the Manning news became official on Thursday.

The Desoto product has been a mainstay atop Texas’ recruiting board. Cook is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas. The speedy wideout hauled in 38 passes for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns in his junior season.

Cook is set to make take his Texas official visit this weekend and has already taken notice of Manning’s commitment.

