Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about introducing her four children to her boyfriend Pete Davidson, with the Skims founder revealing that she waited six months and consulted friends, family and therapists before doing so.The Kardashians star, 41, discussed the introduction of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday.According to Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, she sought advice from her loved ones, such as sister Kourtney Kardashian, and professionals, before...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO