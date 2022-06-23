Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 06.23.22

Eric Bischoff sees enough difference in the renewed Brock Lesnar feud with Roman Reigns to warrant a match at SummerSlam. On the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Bischoff’s primary topic was part-time stars and no two modern talents define that idea better in today’s WWE than Reigns and Lesnar. Lesnar surprised Minneapolis, MN on the 6/17 episode of “SmackDown” to challenge Reigns for the title at the premiere live event in Nashville on July 30. Many fans have expressed negativity or simply exhaustion about the renewal of this feud, which has seen three major main event matches over the last calendar year, but Bischoff notes several factors that make the bout make sense.
