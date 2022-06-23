ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 06.23.22

By Ian Hamilton
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsla Dawn pinned Myla Grace in 5:03 (*½) Sarray pinned Nina Samuels in 5:34 (**¼) Josh Briggs & Brookes Jensen won a four-team elimination match to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships in 18:15 (**½) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over...

411mania.com

PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 24, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. We begin with a look back at last week’s Unified Title Match and the return of Brock Lesnar to set up their match at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring. We take a look at the reason why...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Clarifies Comments About Sasha Banks And AEW

In a recent episode of “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the possibility of six-time WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks going to AEW following her reportedly being released from WWE. On the most recent episode, however, the six-time World Champion and two-time WWE...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Comments on Ric Flair Returning for One More Match

Kurt Angle talked about Ric Flair’s return to in-ring action in an interview with the wrestling podcast Two Man Power Trip. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31. It is said to be Rock N’ Roll Express, a mystery partner, and FTR & Flair.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Gunther vs. Ricochet IC title rematch

The build to Money in the Bank continues on tonight's SmackDown from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Brock Lesnar returned last week to confront Roman Reigns after Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. Lesnar fought off The Bloodline and gave Reigns an F-5. Later, WWE announced Reigns vs. Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for SummerSlam.
AUSTIN, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE NXT Star Comments On Triple H’s Return To PC

Following the reports that Paul “Triple H” Levesque has resumed duties at the WWE Performance Center this week, a top WWE “NXT” star has let his feelings be known on Twitter. Levesque suffered a “cardiac event” caused by a genetic heart issue in September 2021, and...
ComicBook

WWE: More Details on Triple H's Return to the WWE Performance Center

News broke Wednesday afternoon that Paul "Triple H" Levesque had returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, telling people at the facility he was "back." "The Game" suffered heart failure due to viral pneumonia back in September and had been slowly moving back into his full-time role with the company after months of recovery, with Shawn Michaels overseeing the NXT 2.0 developmental brand in his absence. It wasn't clear if Levesque's message meant he would be running the PC and NXT once again, and while the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer wasn't able to outright confirm that he did say on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Levesque has "more power" within the company once again.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Segment Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown, Bayley Teases Money in the Bank Win, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Celebrate Anniversary

– WWE has announced that we will hear from Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Smackdown after he qualified for Money in the Bank last week. After a double disqualification in a brutal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract.
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WWE Presenting Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns Again

The WWE Universe was recently treated to the announcement of Roman Reigns’ WWE SummerSlam opponent for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, that being his returning long-time rival Brock Lesnar. The event is set to take place on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with the match currently positioned to be the main event of the show.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Change Made to Money in the Bank Qualifying Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has switched up their women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The company announced late Friday afternoon that Shotzi will face Tamina on tonight’s show for a spot in the PPV match. Shotzi was originally set to face Aliyah in the qualifying match.
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos

On SmackDown last night, rivals Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had to work together to regain their spots in Money in the Bank. Paul Heyman pulled some strings with WWE management to get Adam Pearce to reverse his decision from last week where he added McIntyre and Sheamus to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Pearce had announced both for the match despite them going to a no contest in their qualifier.
411mania.com

Hamilton’s wXw We Love Wrestling #33 06.12.2022 Review

Laurance Roman submitted Nick Schreier in 2:53 (NR) Axel Tischer pinned Peter Tihanyi in 10:24 (***) Aigle Blanc pinned Michael Schenkenberg in 6:47 (**¾) Fast Time Moodo pinned Masha Slamovich in 13:17 (***¼) wXw World Tag Team Festival Qualifier – Icarus & Dover pinned Vincent Heisenberg & Maggot...
411mania.com

Windham Rotunda Files for ‘Wyatt 6’ Trademark on June 21

– Fightful reports that former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, interestingly filed a trademark earlier this month for something called “Wyatt 6” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Rotunda filed the trademark application on June 21 for merchandise and apparel. It had the following description:
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE SummerSlam Main Event

Eric Bischoff sees enough difference in the renewed Brock Lesnar feud with Roman Reigns to warrant a match at SummerSlam. On the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Bischoff’s primary topic was part-time stars and no two modern talents define that idea better in today’s WWE than Reigns and Lesnar. Lesnar surprised Minneapolis, MN on the 6/17 episode of “SmackDown” to challenge Reigns for the title at the premiere live event in Nashville on July 30. Many fans have expressed negativity or simply exhaustion about the renewal of this feud, which has seen three major main event matches over the last calendar year, but Bischoff notes several factors that make the bout make sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
411mania.com

Note On Planned Lineup For AEW Blood & Guts Teams

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Blood & Guts match on next week’s AEW Dynamite will be a six-on-six match, an increase from last year. The match happens on June 29 in Detroit. The match will feature all six male members of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jercho,...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Rhea Ripley’s Injury Timescale

Rhea Ripley’s current injury is not expected to be a long-term one according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. It was revealed on “WWE Raw” this week that Ripley has not been medically cleared to compete in her scheduled “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, where she was expected to face Bianca Belair. While the company didn’t reveal any details about the nature of her issues, Ripley has since done that herself.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight: Andrade Vs. Fenix, Wheeler Vs. Cobb, HOOK

Tonight’s episode of AEW “Rampage” is the last stop before Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Tonight’s card includes the first-ever one-on-one match between Andrade El Idolo and Rey Fenix. Andrade disappeared from AEW programming after losing a coffin match to Darby Allin on an episode of...
