Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 06.23.22

News broke Wednesday afternoon that Paul "Triple H" Levesque had returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, telling people at the facility he was "back." "The Game" suffered heart failure due to viral pneumonia back in September and had been slowly moving back into his full-time role with the company after months of recovery, with Shawn Michaels overseeing the NXT 2.0 developmental brand in his absence. It wasn't clear if Levesque's message meant he would be running the PC and NXT once again, and while the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer wasn't able to outright confirm that he did say on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Levesque has "more power" within the company once again.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO