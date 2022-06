PERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man being booked into a central Arkansas jail on drug charges shot and killed a guard before someone disarmed him. The State Police says in a news release that Jeremiah Story, a 21-year-old detention officer at the Perry County jail in Perryville, died at a hospital early Thursday. The agency says 37-year-old Roderick Lewis, of North Little Rock, shot Story in a bathroom late Wednesday night while Lewis was changing out of civilian clothes and into jail issued attire.

PERRYVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO