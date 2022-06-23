ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa woman starts pre-K school in her backyard, helps neighbors find daycare for children

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman told FOX23 she’s starting an outdoor pre-K school in her backyard to help her neighbors find daycare for their children.

After working in education for six years, Jessica Stewart wanted to think outside the box. She’s starting a new outdoor, nature-based pre-K school in Tulsa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFrxz_0gK6WRFD00
Tulsa woman starts outdoor, nature-based pre-K in her backyard.

She said her backyard is the main classroom, but on bad-weather days, she will move children inside to her living room.

Stewart said, “I’ve become really passionate about creating a space for kids to learn and be kids. That means running and jumping and being as loud as they want, all while learning. I started thinking about it in September.”

Right now, she said she’s planning on having up to seven kids to start in August. She’s partially enrolled and expecting an influx in applications this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRtZ7_0gK6WRFD00
The Stewart Little Day School has an alternative classroom in her living room.

“What I’m hearing from families, is they’re having a hard time finding childcare. Schools that are similar to this usually have a waitlist,” she explained.

She also told FOX23 her school has passed inspections as well.

“My permit is through DHS. I had to go through their application process,” Stewart explained. “[DHS] did home visits and background checks and things like that.”

Stewart hopes this can be another option for families in the area.

If you’re interested in learning more or enrolling, you can check out the Stewart Little Day School’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juELZ_0gK6WRFD00
She also told FOX23 her school has passed inspections as well.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Ascension St. John Sapulpa opens wound care clinic

SAPULPA, Okla. — Ascension St. John Sapulpa has opened a new wound care clinic. Ascension St. John Sapulpa’s Wound Care Clinic provides several types of treatments including compression therapy, epidermal autografting, as well as infection management and prevention, the clinic announced. The clinic said the care treatment is provided in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System introduces music therapy program to Veterans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma Veteran Affair Health Care System has started to teach Veterans to play the guitar as a form of music therapy. “Music therapy is something I’ve wanted to offer our Veterans ever since I took this position,” said Dr. Nathan Williams, Whole Health Clinical Director. “So when I learned about an open call to apply for a pilot program with Challenge America, I sent in our application. I’m excited to say that we were one of only five VAs selected to participate this year and the only VA site to offer the music retreat exclusively to women Veterans.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Accused Of Violating New State Law

Tulsa Public Schools is the first district in Oklahoma accused of violating a new state law that regulates how districts teach about race and gender. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was live with more on the violation and possible punishment.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
News On 6

Visitors Try Out Self-Driving Shuttles At Route 66 Road Fest

The first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma is giving people a taste of the future in Tulsa this weekend. People who got the chance to ride the shuttle said they were excited to experience the future of transportation. Jim and Patricia White from Owasso were two of the first to try...
TULSA, OK
Tour Tyler Texas

A wonderful educational bus trip boarding in Tyler to the Black Wall Street Greenwood District in Tulsa OK July 9th 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.
TYLER, TX
news9.com

Tulsa Pride Events Happening Throughout Weekend

The annual Tulsa Pride festival has events planned throughout the weekend in downtown. The festival starts at noon Saturday. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 13th and Boston and will end at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Sunday, there will be a family-friendly picnic at noon at...
TULSA, OK
nationworldnews.com

At Empty Oklahoma Abortion Clinic, staff members cling to hope

Tulsa, oklahoma – — The sound of fingers on keyboards and an occasional moving office chair is all you will hear these days at the Tulsa Women’s Clinic in Oklahoma. The medical facility is quiet and the two nurses who remain rarely get up from their seats.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Pre K School#Day School#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Donors needed at annual Red, White and You Blood Drive

TULSA, Okla. — Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, the American Red Cross, FOX23, and 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News and Talk are asking residents to give blood at the annual Red, White and You Blood Drive, June 30 and July 1. The Red Cross sees about a 21%...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

First Locations For 'Flock' Cameras Chosen In Tulsa

25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks. The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city. Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Boulder Dash 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Boulder Dash returned for it’s third year in downtown Tulsa today, an event organizers call “real like Mario Kart.”. The race course ran along on Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa. Lining the course were spectators, ready to throw water balloons at the racers. One...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa business expands for fifth time since start of pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A North Tulsa man who started a personal training business at the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move locations and expand for the fifth time. Joseph Dufresne took a leap of faith right before the pandemic. He quit his day job and pursued his personal training certification. He launched his business, MYSIDE FITNESS, via zoom and trained clients with items they could find around the house.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

State Board Of Education Says TPS Violated House Bill 1775

Tulsa Public Schools is the first district in Oklahoma accused of violating a new state law that regulates how districts teach about race and gender. At the June meeting of the State Board of Education, an attorney informed board members the state received a complaint saying a staff training event in the Tulsa district violated the new law.
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Investigator: DNA could identify 2 Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, OKLAHOMA (AP) — Investigators seeking to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre have found enough usable DNA for testing on two of the 14 sets of remains removed from a local cemetery a year ago. Danny Hellwig is a forensic scientist with Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Identifies Man Found Deceased Near Copan

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.
COPAN, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy