Massawa, the only Ethiopian restaurant in SF's North Beach, closes after 31 years

By Madeline Wells
 2 days ago
In August 2020, Massawa's landlord sued the owner for allegedly not paying...

KTVU FOX 2

Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Big section of Vietnamese plaza in San Jose lands Bay Area buyer

SAN JOSE — A big section of the high-profile Vietnam Town commercial center near downtown San Jose has been bought by a real estate investment group from the Bay Area. The investors paid $20 million for a building at 939 Story Road, part of a center of shops, restaurants and offices, documents filed on June 22 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office show.
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley Troll House, where the ‘psychedelic elite’ partied, has sold for $1.4 million

Update, June 24 The Berkeley Troll House sold this week for $1.405 million, more than half a million dollars over its asking price, according to Redfin. Original post, May 17 Owsley “Bear” Stanley lived in a cottage in Berkeley’s Poet’s Corner neighborhood for just a short while during the Summer of Love. But as the King of Acid knew well, small doses pack a punch.
BERKELEY, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

A Major Transformation is Happening on Treasure Island

San Francisco’s 400-acre Treasure Island was built in 1936 by the Army Corps of Engineers, with mud dredged from the Bay, attaching it to the banks of Yerba Buena Island. Once envisioned as a future airport, Treasure Island made its debut hosting the first World Fair—The Golden Gate International Exposition—in 1939, earning the nickname ‘magic city’ for bringing people across the planet together in a celebration of progress. But in 1941, aviation plans were quashed, when the island became a US Navy training and education hub for 4.5 million military personnel enroute to the Pacific during World War II.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Weekend Roundup: BART Endorses Fare Integration, Ferry for Western Alameda…

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. Seamless Bay Area, the advocates pushing to integrate the Bay Area’s 27-or-so transit systems with joint ticketing, free transfers, and a rational fare and scheduling system, scored a major victory Thursday when the BART Board unanimously voted to endorse Senate Bill 917, the Seamless Transit Transformation Act. “BART staff worked hard with Senator Becker to amend SB917 into a law that will lead to regional coordination of transit,” wrote BART director Robert Raburn on social media.
ALAMEDA, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

What? No BART? Retro Bay Area Remembers South San Francisco

South San Francisco, CA June 23, 2022 by @RetroBayArea. A rejected proposal for the BART line that runs through South San Francisco. Late 1990’s. In this before and after series we can see one of the original proposals for the South San Francisco Bart Line. This proposal included running BART above ground through the city of South San Francisco.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Photos: A new annual block party kicks off in deep East Oakland

Over the Juneteenth weekend, 90th Avenue in East Oakland hosted the first annual East Oakland Futures Fest, an afro-futurist-themed block party with food, art, and music performances. A portion of the avenue was commemorated by the city as “Scraperbike Way,” and a new sign was unveiled to mark the designation....
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This Bay Area Snack Bar Company Just Got Acquired By a Huge Multinational Company

Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Press Release: New Traffic Route in Golden Gate Park

From the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department:. Work Begins on New Traffic Route in Golden Gate Park. This week, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) are hard at work implementing a new traffic route around Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive and Middle Drive in Golden Gate Park to create a smoother southbound trip from the Outer Richmond, while preserving a safe route for bikes and pedestrians.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

