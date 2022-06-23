Massawa, the only Ethiopian restaurant in SF's North Beach, closes after 31 years

San Francisco’s 400-acre Treasure Island was built in 1936 by the Army Corps of Engineers, with mud dredged from the Bay, attaching it to the banks of Yerba Buena Island. Once envisioned as a future airport, Treasure Island made its debut hosting the first World Fair—The Golden Gate International Exposition—in 1939, earning the nickname ‘magic city’ for bringing people across the planet together in a celebration of progress. But in 1941, aviation plans were quashed, when the island became a US Navy training and education hub for 4.5 million military personnel enroute to the Pacific during World War II.

