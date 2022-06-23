38th Sub junior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Day 1 Results

LCM (50-meter format) The lineups for the preliminary heats of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, one of the last events of the World Championships, have been released. The United States, in the absence of Caeleb Dressel, has gone with Armstrong-Fink-Julian-Curry. The decision to put Hunter Armstrong on the prelims relay means that Ryan Murphy, who beat Armstrong by 0.01 of a second in the 100 back, probably got the nod to swim backstroke in finals. This will give Armstrong a chance to focus on the 50 back finals later in the evening session. Similarly, the fact that Brooks Curry is on the prelims lineup for freestyle indicated that Ryan Held could potentially be swimming free in finals.
