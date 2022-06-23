ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38th Sub junior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Day 1 Results

By Sanuj Srivastava
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

24 se 26 June tak 38th Sub junior National Aquatics Championships 2022 Rajkot District Swimming Association dwara conduct Krayi Ja rhi hai. 38th Sub junior National Aquatic Championships 2022. 24 se 26 June tak 38th Sub...

swimswam.com

The Independent

Swimmer’s coach dives into pool to save her after fainting during world championships

An American swimmer was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships.Anita Alvarez finished her routine in the artistic solo free final in Budapest when she lost consciousness and began sinking. The 25-year-old’s coach, four-time Olympic medallist Andrea Fuentes, dived in and carried her back to the surface.Alvarez has fainted following a routine before, passing out during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.Fuentes came to the rescue on that occasion too.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rob Gronkowski: Four-time Super Bowl winner announces NFL retirement for second timeSerena Williams admits missing competition after winning second match in EastbourneBoxer Jake Paul calls Tommy Fury a 'f***ing idiot' in Twitter rant
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Katie Ledecky completes 4-for-4 swim worlds with 5-peat

BUDAPEST — Katie Ledecky won all four of her events at the world swimming championships, capping it with an unprecedented fifth consecutive title in her trademark event, the 800m freestyle. She clocked 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds, prevailing by 10.73 seconds over Australian Kiah Melverton and nodding upon seeing her...
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Final Scores

LCM (50-meter format) The day has finally come. The final scores for the 2022 World Championships SwimSwam Pick’em Contest are in. Day 8 of the meet was busy, featuring finals of the men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free, women’s 50 free, women’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 medley relay, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.
swimswam.com

Mens Medley Relay Splits: Burdisso Steps Up With 50.63 Fly Leg For Italy Upset Win

LCM (50-meter format) In the finals of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, Italy pulled an upset on the United States, who were the heavy favorites to win this race. The quartet of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Federico Burdisso, and Alessandro Miressi put together time of 3:27.51, which ties Great Britain’s European record that was set last year. They edged out the Americans by 0.28 seconds, and it was a close race throughout.
swimswam.com

Bobby Finke Crushes American Record with 14:36.70 1500; #5 Performer All-Time

LCM (50-meter format) World Record: Sun Yang – 14:31.02 (2012) Championship Record: Sun Yang – 14:34.14 (2011) 2019 World Champion: Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:36.54. Although he trailed Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri from start to finish, American Bobby Finke had an incredible race tonight in the 1500, roaring to a new American Record of 14:36.70. The swim makes Finke the #5 performer all-time in the event, moving up from #10.
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims Second-Fastest 1500 Free Of Time

LCM (50-meter format) On the final day of the 2022 World Championships, Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri swam the second-fastest men’s 1500 free of all time. His mark of 14:32.80 is faster than any other man in history besides Sun Yang, whose world record of 14:31.02 from the 2012 Olympic Games still stands.
swimswam.com

Women’s Medley Relay Finals Lineups: King, Nicol, To Be Used On Breaststroke

LCM (50-meter format) The finals lineups for the women’s 4×100 medley relay, the last race on the last finals session of the 2022 World Championships, have been released. The United States, who were underwhelming in prelims and only qualified in seventh for finals, will be swimming in lane one. After using Alex Walsh on prelims, they will opt for Lilly King on breaststroke, meaning that Annie Lazor (who was selected to represent the U.S. in the 100 breast) will not be on either relay. This comes despite the fact that Lazor will not be competing in the 50 breast final tonight whereas King will be.
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50-meter format) The time has come for the final session of the 2022 World Swimming Championships. The 8th day of racing is upon us and will feature the last 7 finals of this meet. We’ll start off with the men’s 50 backstroke and women’s 50 breast, followed by the men’s 1500 freestyle. Then the sprinting action will start up again with the women’s 50 freestyle final. The last individual event of the session is the women’s 400 IM and then we’ll round out the meet with a pair of 4×100 medley relays.
swimswam.com

Men’s Medley Prelims Lineups: Fink Likely To Be Used In Two Sessions For U.S.

LCM (50-meter format) The lineups for the preliminary heats of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, one of the last events of the World Championships, have been released. The United States, in the absence of Caeleb Dressel, has gone with Armstrong-Fink-Julian-Curry. The decision to put Hunter Armstrong on the prelims relay means that Ryan Murphy, who beat Armstrong by 0.01 of a second in the 100 back, probably got the nod to swim backstroke in finals. This will give Armstrong a chance to focus on the 50 back finals later in the evening session. Similarly, the fact that Brooks Curry is on the prelims lineup for freestyle indicated that Ryan Held could potentially be swimming free in finals.
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Preview

LCM (50-meter format) The final prelims session of the 2022 World Championships is finally upon us. The last morning session will be the shortest one yet, featuring only 3 events. We’ll get started with the women’s 400 IM prelims and then see the heats for both the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays.
