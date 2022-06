By Shannon Wilson, special to Sumner Newscow — The Wellington Sailfish held its final home meet of the season when it hosted the Twin Rivers Club Seahorses. While lightning from nearby storms caused many area swim meets to be called off last Tuesday, the Wellington Sailfish were able to navigate safely through their final home meet of the summer and dominated in the water against the Twin Rivers. With a team of only 12 Seahorses, TRC was no match for the 43 Sailfish, giving Wellington the win with a combined score of 423 to 49 (218 vs 19 for the girls, 205 to 30 for the boys).

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO