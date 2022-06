Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught on various colored rapalas around Confederate, Goose Bay and Cemetery Island. A few rainbows are being caught from shore on worms. Walleyes are being caught throughout the reservoir with the best action being around the Silos and between Confederate and Duck Creek. Most walleye anglers are trolling bottom bouncers or slow-death rigs with a worm or various colored crankbaits. A few perch are being picked up on the south end as well. The reservoir continues to fill with a lot of water coming in from the Missouri River, so be on the watch for floating debris. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena fishing.

