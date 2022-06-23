ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Officer at center of Greitens ride-along investigation no longer with KCPD

By Makenzie Koch
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police captain at the center of an investigation into a ride-along with U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens is no longer employed by the department.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed Capt. David Loar , son of Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar, is not with the agency anymore. His last day was June 12.

A KCPD spokesperson said David Loar worked for the department for 26 years.

A special prosecutor, Darrell Moore, was appointed earlier this month in the investigation on a Greitens campaign video that used a Kansas City Police Department ride-along as its backdrop.

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Moore will look into whether anyone broke a Missouri law prohibiting law enforcement from political activity while on the job — with the investigation focused on Loar.

The ride-along happened in April, starting at KCPD’s North Patrol Division, where Loar is a captain.

Greitens took video during the ride-along and shared it to his campaign Twitter account, directly tagging the police department.

KCPD later requested Greitens’ campaign take the video down, which it was. But the video’s deletion hasn’t stopped the investigation .

Moore previously told FOX4 he has no timeline in making a charging decision as the order was just received Wednesday.

