For Sale | 124 Albemarle Drive L8e | Blue Bell | Amanda Marchozzi of EveryHome Realtor

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 738 Clover Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. This Cozy & Modern Solid Brick Plymouth Valley Rancher Has A Gorgeous Large Fully Fenced Yard, Updated Kitchen With All Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room, Dining Room, & Large Living Room. Harwood Floors Throughout, An Additional Room Where The Laundry is Hidden By Closet Doors, Could Be Used As An Office or Playroom. Large Windows Throughout The Entire Home, Bringing In Lots Of Natural Lighting. Two Spacious Bedrooms, Both Have Closets, Bigger Bedroom Has A Double Closet With Organizers. Full Hall Bath With Tub/Shower Duo, & Hall Linen Closet. Additional Closet Space in The Dining Room, Located Off Of The Kitchen. Glass Sliding Door Off Of The Dining Room, Takes You To The Large Backyard & There Is Also An Enclosed Patio Space, Perfect For Relaxing During Summer Nights, & Staying Free & Clear Of Bug Bites. Enter Through The Side Entrance, Directly Off Of The 3 Car Driveway, But Also Have The Ability To Greet Guests At The Front Door. Greeted With Large Living Room, Bay Windows, Fireplace & Large Coat Closet. Detached Garage Perfect For Storage. Pets Are Allowed, Breed & Weight Restrictions Do Apply. Tenant is Responsible For All Utilities & The Snow. Landlord Pays Trash & Takes Care Of The Lawn. No Smoking Allowed.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO