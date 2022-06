Xander Schauffele has claimed even his own fans would label him "an idiot" for not accepting an “obnoxious” offer to ditch the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf Series. Schauffele was one of the most heavily-linked players to leave the PGA Tour but has so far been loyal, insisting that he believes that the best talent still remains on the established circuit.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO